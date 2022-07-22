Kinara Capital launches new ad campaign with cricketer Ravindra Jadeja

The ads feature cricketer Jadeja relaying his popular catchphrases of ‘Ab Mariye Sixer’, ‘Howzzzat’, and ‘Ab No Googly’ to highlight its benefits for small business entrepreneurs.
Khyati Shah, executive vice president, corporate marketing for the firm said, “The ad campaign is addressing the challenges of the MSMEs by offering our app as a solution and empowering small business entrepreneurs to take the first step towards achieving business growth. Our brand ambassador is a self-made champion whose tenacity to give his all in every cricket match resonates with the determined spirit of the everyday entrepreneur."
The ad series promoting the app is expanded into various formats and languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati and Marathi. The ads are primarily running on social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, in 6-sec, 15-sec, and 30-sec versions, and are scheduled to run on other mediums such as OTT, in-app advertising as well as ShareChat.
Jadeja added, “I grew up in a humble neighborhood surrounded by many small businesses that were a recognized part of the community. I understand and acknowledge the importance of that one helping hand to nudge you to the next level. So, I am proud to represent the value that myKinara app holds for small businesses."
Created and produced by Lintas C:EX, the ads were filmed in Bangalore with an original background music score composed to give the ads a catchy tune.
Satish Ramanathan, executive director, Lintas C:EX, said, “The task for us was to create short, digital-friendly, impactful content that showcases the importance of the app in a memorable manner. We wanted to take a definitive positioning for them that is owned for the long term. The ad succinctly captures the struggle of the entrepreneur. Jadeja also synced well with the message that we were trying to highlight with his sense of humour and apt delivery."
According to Invest India, a government initiative, the Indian fintech industry’s market size is $50 billion in 2021 and is estimated at $150 billion by 2025.