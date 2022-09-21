Kinetic Green partners Tata Capital to offer instant loans on electric two-wheelers

With attractive financing options provided by Tata Capital the partnership will further favour the green mobility shift, leading to a seamless ownership experience
NEW DELHI: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, a manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs) has partnered with Tata Capital, the flagship financial services arm of the Tata Group. Through this partnership, customers looking to buy Kinetic Green’s electric two-wheelers will get access to digitally enabled loans at Kinetic Green dealerships across India.
Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green, said, “With attractive financing options provided by Tata Capital the partnership will further favour the green mobility shift, leading to a seamless ownership experience. I am confident that this association will help penetration into untapped markets and allow easy access to finance at the best rates with minimum documentation."
The loan disbursement is seamless as loan decision can be given in flat 15 minutes. Through this collaboration, customers will get attractive interest rate, loan up to 85% of two-wheeler value, repayment period of up to 36 months and low EMI scheme as per customer eligibility.
Sarosh Amaria, Managing Director, Tata Capital Financial Services Limited, said, “The shift to electric mobility is becoming an inevitable reality. First-time EV buyers (two/four wheelers) also get lucrative tax benefits. With our easy and affordable financing solutions, we want to make EV adoption easier for Kinetic Green’s two-wheeler buyers. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with Kinetic Green."
Tata Capital’s ability to cater to diverse financial needs along with Kinetic Green’s innovative, state-of-the-art manufacturing helps to continue their pioneering work to electrify India’s mobility sector.