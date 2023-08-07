Kingfisher renews partnership with FC Goa as Associate Sponsor

Speaking on the occasion, Arnold Wilson, Commercial Head at FC Goa, said, “FC Goa has always valued its association with a market leader like Kingfisher that has a deep-rooted connection to Goa. Over the next few seasons, FC Goa and Kingfisher will aim at creating incredible fan experiences from match day activations, match screenings, and an exclusive merchandise line to bespoke experiences. Both brands are clearly aligned with the vision to ensure FC Goa fans will be treated to good times, both on and off the pitch."