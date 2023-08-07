Kingfisher renews partnership with FC Goa as Associate Sponsor

Kingfisher renews partnership with FC Goa as Associate Sponsor1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 07:58 PM IST
- The association has been renewed for three more seasons from 2023 to 2026
New Delhi: Kingfisher, a United Breweries brand, has renewed its association with FC Goa as an associate sponsor for three more seasons from 2023 to 2026 in the Indian Super League (ISL), the company said in a statement here today.
“Goa, being one of the top cultural hubs in the country, has always been an important market for us, and our commitment is to carry on the good times to enhance social connections. This partnership not only promotes football in Goa but also aligns with the idea of creating memorable fan experiences and promote brand love," Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer at United Breweries, said in a company statement.
The partnership will feature Kingfisher's name and logo on the pendant of the FC Goa shirt throughout the upcoming season of ISL. Additionally, Kingfisher will collaborate with the Gaurs to introduce an exclusive line of FC Goa merchandise, catering to the desires of passionate fans. “This exciting reunion with FC Goa, a successful football club in the ISL, fills us with immense pride, showcasing Kingfisher's deep-rooted passion and unwavering support for the growing significance of Indian football," the company added.
FC Goa is a professional football club that competes in the ISL and has previously reached the semi-finals four times and finals two times over nine seasons. Co-owned by Jaydev Mody, Akshay Tandon, and Virat Kohli, FC Goa boasts a remarkable trophy cabinet, including titles like the 2019 Super Cup, 2018-19 Goa Pro League, 2020 Goa Police Cup, and 2021 Durand Cup.
Speaking on the occasion, Arnold Wilson, Commercial Head at FC Goa, said, “FC Goa has always valued its association with a market leader like Kingfisher that has a deep-rooted connection to Goa. Over the next few seasons, FC Goa and Kingfisher will aim at creating incredible fan experiences from match day activations, match screenings, and an exclusive merchandise line to bespoke experiences. Both brands are clearly aligned with the vision to ensure FC Goa fans will be treated to good times, both on and off the pitch."
FC Goa has also been highly active in the transfer market and recently brought in former ISL-winning coach with Hyderabad FC, Manolo Marquez, after the club finished seventh in the league last season.