Kingfisher Soda ropes in Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan as brand ambassadors

The company will release its television commercial in the coming week and will be using an all-round approach including both traditional and social media
United Breweries Limited has signed actors Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan as brand ambassadors for Kingfisher soda. The association will kick off its ‘Spread the Cheer’ campaign, focused on celebrating this year as the ‘Year of the Cheer’, the company said.
The company will release its television commercial in the coming week and will be using an all-round approach including both traditional and social media. The campaign has been designed by Wunderman Thompson and the brand said it has created a dance hook-step with the two actors for the commercial.
Debabrata Mukherjee, chief marketing officer of the company said, “We are happy that Rashmika and Varun are joining forces with us as our brand ambassadors as we embark on this invigorating voyage. They represent what the brand stands for – fun, happiness, optimism and cheer. We believe that they will help spread our brand message and uplift our brand experiences across the country and beyond."
Actor Dhawan said, “I am excited to be the face of a brand as iconic as Kingfisher. For me, it represents passion, enjoyment and living life to the fullest. The last two years have been tough for everyone because of the pandemic and now I hope we all spread the cheer and come together to have a good time."
Mandanna added, “This is one of the most iconic brands to have come out of India, enjoyed not just locally but across the world. I am very excited to be a part of the brand family and urge everyone to come together, spread the cheer and celebrate the joy of true togetherness."
According to Expert Media Research, the Indian beer market stood at a value of nearly ₹371 billion in 2020. The industry is further expected to reach approximately ₹662 billion by 2026, exhibiting an estimated CAGR of about 9.2% during 2022-2027.