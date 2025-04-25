Kinley Soda, Coca-Cola India’s brand, breaches ₹1,500 crore in revenue in Indian market

Coca-Cola, the beverage major, said on Friday that the Kinley Soda brand has crossed ₹1,500 crore in revenue in the Indian market, reported PTI.

The firm, in an official statement, said that Kinley Soda's success underscores Coca-Cola India’s commitment to the market with innovation, backed by data-led decisions, supply chain strength, and a sharp focus on what consumers seek in the refreshment segment.

It added that the milestone had been achieved through over two decades of consumer trust, a demand-led portfolio, and the company’s strategy of making beverages accessible to consumers.

"From nimbu sodas at street-side thelas to premium hospitality mixers, the brand has built a reputation as a dependable, high-quality soda. Its crisp taste and signature carbonation have made it a staple across occasions, outlets, and generations," PTI quoted Coca-Cola India as saying.

Kinley Soda is available in more than 1.4 million retail outlets in India. The brand is also available across channels from neighbourhood kirana stores to fast-growing quick commerce like Swiggy and Zepto, to premium shelves at modern trade channels.

Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets Vinay Nair claimed the success is rooted in trust, consistency, and quality.

"We have focused on execution, not exaggeration, and that discipline sets our portfolio apart. By listening deeply and innovating with intent, we have expanded the brand across every channel. We will continue growing with the same consumer-first mindset because that’s what drives real scale," Vinay Nair said.

About Coca-Cola: The beverage major is one of the country’s leading firms in India. It operates with beverage brands, which include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and juice beverages.

The company also offers hydration beverages, including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani, Bonaqua packaged drinking water, and Kinley Club Soda. In the premium segment, it has Schweppes range and Smartwater.

Coca-Cola also owns Costa Coffee, which is operated in India by its franchise partner Devyani International Limited (DIL).