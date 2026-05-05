Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw names niece as successor, but she is ‘not hanging up boots yet’; who is Claire Mazumdar?

As Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and chairperson of Biocon, names her niece, Claire Mazumdar, as her successor, she clarifies that the transition will occur at an appropriate time. She adds that she has no immediate plans to retire.

She posted on X today, “Claire will transition into my role at the right time so not planning to hang up my boots just yet!!”

Kiran told Reuters that she plans a gradual leadership transition over the next five years, with her niece, Claire, expected to take over as chair in a phased manner.

Business magazine Fortune India first reported the succession plan in an interview with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

In a recent interview with the magazine, the Biocon boss revealed that she is currently focused on preparing the company for its next phase of growth, i.e. advanced biotechnology and the integration of artificial intelligence across its operations.

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Who is Claire Mazumdar Claire, 37, is the founder and chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, a Nasdaq-listed firm incubated by Biocon. She has been at the helm since 2018 and led the company through its 2024 public listing. Bicara focuses on developing cancer therapies, including bispecific antibodies that are currently undergoing clinical trials.

She holds a degree in biological engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has also earned both an MBA and a PhD from Stanford University.

Shreehas Tambe joins as the first CEO of the integrated Biocon Shreehas Tambe joined Biocon as CEO & Managing Director from 1 April.

As the first CEO of the integrated Biocon, he will lead the combined platform spanning biosimilars and generics, strengthening the company's ability to operate at scale and compete effectively in global markets, the company said in a statement.

Kedar Upadhye has also been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Biocon said.

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This leadership transition is part of the full integration of Biocon Biologics Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, creating a simplified, unified corporate structure.