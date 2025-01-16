Kirloskar Family dispute escalates at SAT over disclosure of family settlement agreement
SummaryKirloskar Brothers Ltd pursues SAT intervention in the ongoing dispute with Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd over a 2009 Family Settlement disclosure. Despite Sebi's directive for transparency, KOEL claims no obligation to disclose, leading to adjourned hearings on January 17.
MUMBAI : The ongoing dispute within the Kirloskar family has intensified, with Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) seeking intervention in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in an appeal filed by Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL). At the heart of the matter is a directive from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) requiring the disclosure of a 2009 Deed of Family Settlement (DFS), which KBL contends should be disclosed by KOEL.