Amid the massive Covid-19 surge in the country, Kirloskar Industries on Monday said that all its offices will remain closed from 6 April till 30 April.

"...considering the gravity of the threat posed by COVID 19 and in compliance with the directives issued by the State Government, offices of Kirloskar Industries Limited will remain closed from 6 April 2021 till 30 April 2021 and all employees of the Company will manage work from home," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker announced that it would cover the COVID-19 vaccination expenses of all its staff, their family members and contractual employees. The auto major will reimburse expenses incurred by its 25,000-odd employees for both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees could also avail the facility free of cost at company-identified healthcare units.

TKM Human Resources and Services Group VP, G Shankara said that the company aims to safeguard the health and safety of all its employees, their family members and the community at large.

