Kishore Biyani, Future group companies move Supreme court after Amazon verdict

Amazon, which has 49 per cent stake in one of Future's unlisted firms, Future Coupons Ltd had approached SIAC. "We would like to inform that as per information received from promoters of the Company comprising of Future Coupons, Future Corporate Resources, Akar Estate and Finance, Kishore Biyani, Rakesh Biyani and other family members of the Biyani family... have lodged a Special Leave Petition against Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC before Supreme Court of India to challenge and set aside the orders passed by the Delhi High Court in execution proceedings for enforcing the Interim Order dated October 25, 2020, of the Emergency Arbitrator," the filing said.