Kishore Biyani makes surprise bid to settle Bansi Mall's debt, outbidding Runwal Group
Retail tycoon Kishore Biyani has made a surprising ₹476-crore offer to lenders led by Canara Bank, outbidding Runwal Group's approved bid of ₹475 crore for the debt-ridden Bansi Mall Management Co that owns Mumbai's SOBO Central Mall
In a surprising turn of events, retail tycoon Kishore Biyani has made a ₹476-crore offer to lenders led by Canara Bank for a one-time settlement (OTS) of the ₹571 crore debt owed by Bansi Mall Management Co Pvt. Ltd. (BMMCPL), which owns the SOBO Central Mall in Mumbai.