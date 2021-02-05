Kishore Biyani moves SAT against Sebi order barring him from securities market

Kishore Biyani moves SAT against Sebi order barring him from securities market1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 12:29 PM IST
- Sebi had barred Future Group founder Kishore Biyani and several related entities from accessing the securities market for breach of insider trading rules dating back to 2017
MUMBAI : Future Group founder Kishore Biyani has moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), challenging an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that barred him from accessing securities market for one year.
On 3 February, Sebi had barred Future Group founder Kishore Biyani and several related entities from accessing the securities market for breach of insider trading rules dating back to 2017.
Alibaba’s $38 billion bond sale shows massive investor confidence3 min read . 12:42 PM IST
KPTL to acquire 51% stake in Brazil's Fasttel Engenharia1 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Apple near deal with Hyundai on autonomous cars: Reports1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Amazon to install AI cameras in delivery vehicles, says it's for drivers safety2 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly
Biyani has also been barred from transacting in securities of Future Retail for two years. The regulator said it reached the decision after a probe into the 2017 case pertaining to the use of unpublished price-sensitive information to trade in Future Retail shares.
Apart from the ban, Sebi also ordered a penalty and disgorgement of illicit gains from Biyani-family controlled entities that include Future Corporate Resources Pvt. Ltd (FCRL), FCRL Employee Welfare Trust and several individuals found to be acting in connivance with the Biyanis.
In its order, the regulator said all aforesaid persons and entities were found to be involved in insider trading in the shares of group flagship Future Retail Ltd (FRL) prior to an announcement about the consolidation of the group’s offline and online home retail business into a single entity. Following the announcement in April 2017, shares of Future Retail hit a record high.
The regulator has sought a clawback of benefits from the illegal trade, amounting to ₹17.78 crore along with an interest at the rate of 12% per annum from 20 April 2017, from Future Corporate Resources, Kishore Biyani and Anil Biyani.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.