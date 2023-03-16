Kishore Biyani withdraws resignation as RP objects2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:31 PM IST
- According to Ashish Pyasi, partner , Dhir and Dhir Associates, under the Companies Act 2013, a former promoter can withdraw his resignation even if the resolution professional is in charge of the insolvent company if the same was not accepted by him
MUMBAI : Future Group founder Kishore Biyani has withdrawn his resignation from the role of executive chairman and director of Future Retail, as per letter received by the resolution professional (RP) on 14 March and declared on the stock exchanges on Wednesday.
