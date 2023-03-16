MUMBAI : Future Group founder Kishore Biyani has withdrawn his resignation from the role of executive chairman and director of Future Retail, as per letter received by the resolution professional (RP) on 14 March and declared on the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

On 23 January, Biyani had stepped down from the position of executive chairman and director of Future Retail. Vijay Kumar Iyer, the resolution professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), objected to the resignation, and requested him to recall it.

In fact, in a letter written to the resolution professional, Biyani had said that he completed the required handholding within his capacity for the RP to take control of the company and its assets. The letter also stated that Biyani had completed the handover of whatever information and data, which was earlier available with the management, or which could be retrieved from ex-employees or third parties and had shared all the insight about the business and operations and various hurdles faced by the management.

"Needless to say, that in spite of my resignation, I would be available for all possible help, which can be done by me with my limited resources and ability to resolve any issue related to the company,", Biyani had said in his letter

According to Ashish Pyasi, partner , Dhir and Dhir Associates, under the Companies Act 2013, a former promoter can withdraw his resignation even if the resolution professional is in charge of the insolvent company if the same was not accepted by him.

On 10 March, the resolution professional of Future Retail moved an application before NCLT against the erstwhile directors of the company under Section 60(5) of the IBC, wherein it was quantified that the potential loss caused to the lenders of Future Retail is over ₹14,000 crore. The RP sought the tribunal's intervention to direct the erstwhile directors to contribute the said amount to Future Retail.

Currently, Future Retail owes more than ₹17,000 crore to its operational and financial creditors.

Moreover, on 20 February, no resolution plans were received by the resolution professional. The matter was put for consideration of the committee of creditors in their meeting held on 21 February.