Speaking on the funding, Krishnan Vishwanathan, co-founder, Kissht, said, “Our aim at Kissht is to bring instant, hassle-free credit on the back of our self- learning, strong underwriting and collection capabilities paving the way for lower income and small-business owner segment. This funding will further aid our goal of removing financial constraints, expanding our footprint across tier-II centers in India."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}