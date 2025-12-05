Kite Down! Zerodha issues statement, says use Kite WhatsApp backup to manage trades — Here's what the company says

Online brokerage firm Zerodha, on Friday, 5 December 2025, issued an official statement mentioning that Cloudflare's cross-platform downtime was the reason behind the sudden outage in the company's Kite trading platform.

Zerodha also recommended that customers use the Kite WhatsApp as a backup to manage their trades in the event of a sudden outage in the systems or the website.

“Due to a cross-platform downtime on Cloudflare, Kite is currently unavailable. Please use the Kite WhatsApp backup to manage your trades while we investigate,” the company said in a post on X.

Not just Zerodha, the Cloudflare service issue affected all major online Indian brokerage firms like Groww and Angel One, among others.

Non-trading companies such as the AI chatbot Claude, Perplexity, MakeMyTrip, and several other apps, which are reliant on Cloudflare’s architecture, were also affected due to the sudden outage in services. Friday's outage marks the second major Cloudflare-related disruption in recent months.

Are Kite services restored? Zerodha, in a separate post on X, also said that now the Cloudflare global outage has been resolved, and the Kite services have been restored to normal, where the traders can trade as per their needs.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience which was caused to its users for the sudden service disruption on Friday, 5 December 2025.

“Update: Cloudflare global outage resolved. Kite services have been restored. You can now trade normally. We regret the inconvenience caused,” said Zerodha in a separate post on X.