Explaining the rationale behind expanding capacity in the state, Kitex Garments said that Telangana is among the top three states for the ease of doing business. Also, it is among the largest cotton producer. The company will utilize attractive incentive scheme in Telangana Textile Apparel Policy (T-TAP), better logistics and infrastructural facilities, reduced cost of labour and its availability and overall cost reduction and thereby increase in profitability in the long run.

