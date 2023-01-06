KKCL to be sponsor for the Men in Blue till May1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Interestingly, KKCL has got a limited assignment, and the team will only use its logo, and MPL will continue as the kit manufacturing partner.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd (KKCL), maker of Killer jeans as the official sponsor of the men’s Indian cricket team for five months, replacing gaming and e-sports platform MPL.