KKCL to be sponsor for the Men in Blue till May

MPL was the kit sponsor for the Indian team since November 2020, and its contract was supposed to end in December 2023. As part of the terms of the deal, MPL was supposed to pay ₹65 lakh per match and ₹3 crore a year to the BCCI as the merchandise partner. However, the company was looking for a replacement since last year as it found it challenging to continue with the deal.

