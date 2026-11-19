MUMBAI: Global private equity firm KKR has acquired a minority stake in Gentari Renewables India, backing the clean energy platform’s expansion in one of its key markets.
MUMBAI: Global private equity firm KKR has acquired a minority stake in Gentari Renewables India, backing the clean energy platform’s expansion in one of its key markets.
The investment will provide growth capital to Gentari Renewables India Pte Ltd, which houses Gentari’s renewables platform in the country, and support its continued expansion, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. Mint first reported the deal in March.
The investment will provide growth capital to Gentari Renewables India Pte Ltd, which houses Gentari’s renewables platform in the country, and support its continued expansion, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. Mint first reported the deal in March.
“India’s demand for reliable power is growing rapidly, creating a significant need for continued investment in the country’s energy infrastructure. We believe scaled platforms that can deliver increasingly sophisticated renewable energy solutions will have an important role to play in meeting that demand,” said Hardik Shah, partner, Asia Pacific Infrastructure at KKR.
“Gentari has built strong capabilities across renewable generation, hybrid solutions and energy storage and we look forward to supporting the business in its next phase of growth,” Shah added.
Gentari will retain strategic oversight and operational control of its India platform following the investment. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
Part of the PETRONAS Group, Gentari operates across renewable energy, hydrogen and green mobility. Through these businesses, it helps customers address evolving energy needs while balancing energy security, reliability and affordability.
Global presence
With 9.1 GW of renewable energy capacity installed and under construction globally, Gentari has established a growing presence in key markets, including Malaysia, India and Australia. Its renewable energy portfolio spans solar, onshore and offshore wind, and battery energy storage, while its hydrogen and green mobility businesses continue to expand.
Gentari is also advancing cross-border energy initiatives, including renewable electricity interconnection opportunities in Southeast Asia. By combining expertise across its businesses, the company helps customers optimize energy systems and strengthen operational resilience.
“This strategic partnership reflects confidence in the scale and maturity of the platform we have built in India as well as the strength of our growth trajectory,” said Sushil Purohit, Gentari’s group chief executive officer.
India remains a key market for Gentari, underpinned by rising renewable energy demand, supportive market fundamentals and long-term opportunities.
Gentari’s India platform has about 8 GW of operating, under-construction and contracted renewable energy capacity, alongside a robust development pipeline. It serves commercial and industrial customers, as well as government entities, through a diversified portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and battery energy storage solutions, helping meet the country’s growing clean energy needs.
The partnership combines Gentari’s development, execution and operating capabilities with KKR’s long-term investment approach and infrastructure expertise to support the platform’s next phase of growth.
KKR has been investing in India’s infrastructure sector for more than a decade, focusing on building and scaling platforms across renewable energy, power transmission, roads, logistics and transportation.
In renewable energy, KKR has invested in Serentica Renewables and Hero Future Energies, reflecting its broader approach of backing and scaling infrastructure platforms in India. Since 2011, KKR’s infrastructure platform has committed more than $27 billion to energy transition and renewables infrastructure globally.