KKR appoints former Manulife CEO Roy Gori as senior advisor

Global private equity firm KKR has appointed Roy Gori, the former president and chief executive of Manulife, as a senior advisor, the firm said on Wednesday.
In the role, Gori will advise KKR on strategic opportunities across insurance, wealth management, banking, distribution and related financial services, with a particular focus on Asia Pacific and other international markets. He will work closely with the firm's senior leadership and investment teams, providing strategic insight on market structure, regulation, distribution models, partnerships and global expansion opportunities.
“KKR has built a world-class global asset management platform, and the firm's growing international presence speaks to the scale of the opportunity ahead. I look forward to working with KKR's leadership and investment teams to help identify and advance opportunities across global financial services, including insurance, wealth management, banking, and distribution,” Gori said.
“Roy is one of the most respected leaders in financial services, with decades of experience building and growing businesses across Asia Pacific and internationally,” KKR co-chief executives Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said.
Gori brings more than three decades of leadership experience across insurance, wealth management and retail financial services in Asia Pacific and North America. He began his career at Citibank in 1989 before joining Manulife, where he served as president and chief executive officer (CEO) from 2017 until his retirement in 2025.
During his tenure, Gori led the insurer and asset manager through a strategic transformation focused on digital innovation, customer experience and disciplined growth. He also oversaw operations across 12 markets and accelerated the company's expansion in Asia.
His experience across insurance, wealth management and distribution, particularly in Asia Pacific, will strengthen KKR's global financial services platform as it pursues new partnerships and growth opportunities, Billy Butcher and Manu Sareen, co-chief executives of Global Atlantic, KKR's insurance business, said.
Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.
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