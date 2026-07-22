KKR appoints former Manulife CEO Roy Gori as senior advisor

Global private equity firm KKR has appointed Roy Gori, the former president and chief executive of Manulife, as a senior advisor, the firm said on Wednesday.
In the role, Gori will advise KKR on strategic opportunities across insurance, wealth management, banking, distribution and related financial services, with a particular focus on Asia Pacific and other international markets. He will work closely with the firm's senior leadership and investment teams, providing strategic insight on market structure, regulation, distribution models, partnerships and global expansion opportunities.
“KKR has built a world-class global asset management platform, and the firm's growing international presence speaks to the scale of the opportunity ahead. I look forward to working with KKR's leadership and investment teams to help identify and advance opportunities across global financial services, including insurance, wealth management, banking, and distribution,” Gori said.
“Roy is one of the most respected leaders in financial services, with decades of experience building and growing businesses across Asia Pacific and internationally,” KKR co-chief executives Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said.
Gori brings more than three decades of leadership experience across insurance, wealth management and retail financial services in Asia Pacific and North America. He began his career at Citibank in 1989 before joining Manulife, where he served as president and chief executive officer (CEO) from 2017 until his retirement in 2025.
During his tenure, Gori led the insurer and asset manager through a strategic transformation focused on digital innovation, customer experience and disciplined growth. He also oversaw operations across 12 markets and accelerated the company's expansion in Asia.
His experience across insurance, wealth management and distribution, particularly in Asia Pacific, will strengthen KKR's global financial services platform as it pursues new partnerships and growth opportunities, Billy Butcher and Manu Sareen, co-chief executives of Global Atlantic, KKR's insurance business, said.