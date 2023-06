KKR has appointed its India chief executive Gaurav Trehan as the buyout firm’s Asia head for private equity (PE), a person with knowledge of the development told Mint.

Trehan will take over as KKR PE head for Asia from previous co-heads Ashish Shastry and Hiro Hirano. “Gaurav Trehan will be expanding his responsibilities as KKR’s sole head of Asia Private Equity, adding to his role as head of India," the person cited above said.

“Gaurav’s elevation is given the success KKR has seen in India under his leadership," the person added.

While Hirano has been named executive vice chairman of KKR in Asia Pacific, Shastry will become an adviser, according to a Bloomberg report. Trehan’s elevation is part of an overhaul of KKR’s Asia leadership, the report added.

KKR did not offer a comment immediately on Monday on the new appointments.

Ming Lu, KKR’s Asia Pacific head and Partner is now executive chairman “for the region to spend time on strategic initiatives", according to the Bloomberg report.

For Trehan, the new appointment comes two years after he was first recruited from TPG to be the KKR’s India CEO in December 2020. KKR has deployed $5 billion in India since Trehan joined.

KKR has made other lateral moves within its private equity team in Asia. Last month, KKR hired Akshay Tanna from TPG to head the India private equity business. Tanna will report to Trehan.

Previously, on 1 June, KKR moved India partner Prashant Kumar to Singapore to lead its South East Asia PE practice, according to a Reuters report.

KKR is currently investing in India out of its fourth Asia Pacific buyout fund, which the firm closed at $15 billion in 2021. KKR also invests in infrastructure in India.