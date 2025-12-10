KKR buys out Avendus' Vohra at ₹11,500 cr valuation, paves the way for full sale
MUMBAI : Global private equity firm KKR has bought out Ranu Vohra, the cofounder of Avendus Capital, clearing up the way for a deal to sell the financial services firm. The deal to buy out the 6% stake held by Vohra values the company at ₹11,500 crore, people with knowledge of the development said.