Business News/ Companies / News/  KKR buys out Avendus' Vohra at 11,500 cr valuation, paves the way for full sale

MUMBAI :Global private equity firm KKR has bought out Ranu Vohra, the cofounder of Avendus Capital, clearing up the way for a deal to sell the financial services firm. The deal to buy out the 6% stake held by Vohra values the company at 11,500 crore, people with knowledge of the development said.

“The deal between Vohra and KKR got signed on December 9, and will now help to take the deal to sell the company forward," one of the people with knowledge of the development said.

The valuation is nearly double the 6,000-crore offer that Mizuho had made earlier this year when the Japan’s leading financial services group wanted to acquire around 80% of the homegrown financial services firm.

The deal comes 10 years after KKR pumped in $115 million to acquire a controlling stake in Avendus in 2015 and doubled up with another $55 million in later rounds taking its total investment in the company to more than 980 crore.

KKR owns 63% stake in Avendus

KKR currently owns 63% stake in Avendus Capital, the remaining is held by Gaja Capital, Alliance Tire Group’s founder Yogesh Mahansaria, other cofounders and some employees.

Founded in 1999 by Gaurav Deepak, Ranu Vohra and Kaushal Aggarwal, Avendus group offers investment banking, asset management, NBFC, AIF, equity advisory and other financial services businesses.

As per a 18 March ratings release by Crisil, Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd., on a consolidated basis, reported a net profit of 170 crore in the nine months ended fiscal 2025 ( 118 crore in fiscal 2024 and 138 crore in fiscal 2023). Return on average networth for fiscal 2021 and the nine months of fiscal 2025 was at an average of ~10%, while the average cost to income ratio for the same period was around 77%.

Emailed queries to Avendus Capital, KKR, Ranu Vohra, and Gaja Capital did not elicit any response.

The interest by Mizuho in buying into Avendus plays into the larger trend by global strategic players looking to enter India with large buyout deals. Recently, Emirates NBD bought a controlling stake in listed lender RBL Bank in a $3 billion deal. Separately, MUFG is eyeing a controlling stake in Yes Bank and in Shriram Finance, Mint reported.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking.
