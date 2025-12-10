As per a 18 March ratings release by Crisil, Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd., on a consolidated basis, reported a net profit of ₹170 crore in the nine months ended fiscal 2025 ( ₹118 crore in fiscal 2024 and ₹138 crore in fiscal 2023). Return on average networth for fiscal 2021 and the nine months of fiscal 2025 was at an average of ~10%, while the average cost to income ratio for the same period was around 77%.