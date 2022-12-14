KKR- backed J.B. Chemicals acquires Razel from Glenmark

KKR- backed J.B. Chemicals acquires Razel from Glenmark1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
- The brand is focused on the cardiac segment in India and Nepal with a total covered market size of ₹2444 crores, JB Chemicals said
Private equity KKR-backed JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has agreed to acquire Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s cardiac franchise Razel for ₹313.7 crore in a cash deal.
The brand is focused on the cardiac segment in India and Nepal with a total covered market size of ₹2444 crores, JB Chemicals said in an exchange filing. The transaction, which will be funded by long term debt and internal accruals (primarily debt), is expected to be closed by the end of this calendar year, subject to customary closing formalities.
The acquisition is synergistic with JB Chemical’s cardiac segment, with growth potential, it said in the filing. “The products provide good operating leverage and are margin accretive, given its attractive margin profile," it said.
KKR had agreed to acquire a controlling stake in the company in 2020. JB Chemicals supplies products in the cardiac, gastrointestinal and anti-infective therapeutic areas across the branded formulations market.
Besides India, JB Chemicals counts Russia and South Africa as its home markets. It also exports its finished formulations to over 30 countries including the US.
Earlier this year, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd had said it will acquire brands from Hyderabad-based Sanzyme Pvt Ltd for ₹628 crore (around $84 million).
For Glenmark, the divestment of Razel is in line with its strategy of focusing on other sub‐categories of the cardio‐vascular segment, Glenmark said in its filing. The company will further consolidate its position in its core therapeutic areas of cardio‐metabolic, respiratory, dermatology, and oncology, the company said.
Mumbai-based Glenmark has presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It has 10 manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries.