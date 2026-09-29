KKR buys majority stake in Cisternina Logistics

KKR is acquiring a majority stake in Cisternina Logistics Pvt. Ltd, a bulk liquid and gas storage and logistics business in India, as an anchor asset for a platform it plans to build through the proposed acquisition of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd’s (GBL) liquid storage terminal and rail business.
The investment will support Cisternina’s proposed acquisition, as well as its expansion through further inorganic plans and the development of new storage infrastructure across India, the global private equity firm said in a statement on Tuesday. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
“At KKR, we have significant experience building and scaling infrastructure platforms in India, combining long-term capital with the operational expertise of strong management teams,” said Ravi Thanvi, director, real assets, KKR India.
“We see an opportunity to apply this platform-building approach to India’s liquid and gas logistics sector. With an experienced founding team and GBL’s liquid storage terminal business as its anchor asset, Cisternina is well-positioned to build a leading national platform,” Thanvi added.
KKR is making the investment through its Asia Pacific infrastructure strategy. India is a key market for the private equity firm’s infrastructure business, with experience spanning logistics, transportation, renewable energy, and power transmission.
Its infrastructure investments in the country include Serentica Renewables, a decarbonization platform; Hero Future Energies, a renewable energy platform; LEAP India, a pallet pooling and supply chain solutions platform; Allfleet, an electric public mobility platform; Vertis Infrastructure Trust and NHIT—both road infrastructure investment trusts; and IndiGrid, a power transmission infrastructure investment trust.
Established in 2024, Cisternina will serve customers as an integrated platform across the energy, chemicals, bulk liquids, and edible oil sectors. GBL's liquid storage terminal business operates one of India's leading privately owned tank farms, established at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPT) in the early 1990s, and today has a portfolio of about 500,000KL of operating and under-construction storage capacity across strategic ports such as JNPT, Cochin and Goa.
“We founded Cisternina to build an integrated liquid and gas storage and logistics platform that delivers high-quality, reliable solutions to customers across India. The acquisition of GBL's liquid storage terminal business represents an important first step, providing us with an established operating base at strategic ports and a strong foundation for future growth,” Cisternina’s founder and managing director Amit Saboo said.
“With KKR's long-term capital, infrastructure and operational expertise, we look forward to investing in these assets, expanding our capabilities and building a differentiated platform for our customers,” he added.
Broadly, India's coastal infrastructure handles about 95% of the country's external trade by volume, while demand across key bulk-liquid categories is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, creating long-term demand for liquid storage and logistics infrastructure.
However, the market remains fragmented with relatively few scaled, professionally managed, multi-location operators. With KKR's investment and infrastructure expertise, Cisternina plans to scale through acquisitions, brownfield expansion and greenfield development, while investing in management capabilities, governance, operating systems and safety standards.
Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.
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