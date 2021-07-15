On 22 June, KKR had announced that it was buying a controlling stake in Vini Cosmetics, the owner of the Fogg brand of deodorants, from the founders and Sequoia Capital for $625 million. While the financial details were not disclosed, a person aware of the transaction told Mint that KKR was buying around 55% in Vini Cosmetics, valuing the company at more than $1.1 billion

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}