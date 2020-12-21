KKR elevates Sanjay Nayar to chairman of India business

Mumbai: American private equity (PE) firm KKR & Co. on Monday said that its India CEO Sanjay Nayar will transition to a new role of chairman of KKR India, effective from 31 December.

Nayar, who has been with the private equity fund since 2009, will advise and assist India operations by leveraging his connectivity and experience across the country, the PE firm said in a statement.

“We are grateful to Sanjay for his role in establishing our business in India, partnering with and empowering local entrepreneurs to build their businesses into local and global champions, making KKR a leading investor in India, and helping to grow our Asia Pacific business. We look forward to Sanjay’s continued support in his new role," said Joseph Bae, co-president and co-chief operating officer of KKR.

KKR also announced that Gaurav Trehan will join the firm, who was earlier with its rival TPG Capital, as head of private equity operations in India. Prior to joining TPG, Trehan worked in the mergers, acquisitions, and restructurings department of Morgan Stanley with a focus on the technology sector.

“Gaurav has established himself as one of India’s top private equity investors, and we are excited to add an executive of this caliber to our leadership team. With his strong investment acumen, relationship-oriented mindset, and his track record of creating value in companies, we are confident he will enable us to augment our ability to support the local economy and take home-grown businesses to the next phase of growth and development," Ming Lu, head of KKR Asia Pacific, said.

KKR has been investing in India since 2006 and established its Mumbai office in 2009. As of 30 September, KKR has deployed more than $5.8 billion in private equity investments in India and $10 billion across asset strategies, including credit, infrastructure, and real estate.

