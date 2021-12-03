KKR explores options for its Indian realty credit platform

“The concentration in the portfolio remained high with the top 10 borrower groups constituting around 71% of the loan book as on 31 March 2021. This was also reflected in the asset quality metrics with slippage of one account resulting in reported GNPA increasing to 6.79% as on 31 March 2021 (Nil as on 31 March 2020). The collection efficiency of the company (after including prepayments which are inherent to this asset class) for April 2021 and May 2021 stood at 193% and 212%, respectively," the report added.

