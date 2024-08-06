KKR founders face suit alleging they got giant payday for no work
Ben Foldy , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Aug 2024, 08:50 PM IST
SummaryThe lawsuit adds to legal scrutiny for arcane tax deals benefiting private-equity heavyweights.
When Henry Kravis and George Roberts handed off the day-to-day management of private-equity firm KKR to their successors in 2021, the two billionaires netted shares now worth more than $650 million.
