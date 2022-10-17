KKR in talks to invest in fintech firm Razorpay

In May, venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners, along with Moore Strategic Ventures, invested $75 million in a secondary transaction. In December 2021, Razorpay said it raised $375 million in its Series F financing round co-led by Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV. This round valued the company at a pre-money valuation of around $7.5 billion. The company has so far raised over $740 million from investors such as Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and GIC.