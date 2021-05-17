KKR invests $95 million in Lenskart

“At Lenskart, we are obsessed with our customers, technology, and making the world a better place through easily accessible, best-quality eyewear. I feel we are still scratching the surface and in the next five years, we aspire to have 50% of India wearing our specs. Today’s announcement is a milestone and a step towards that goal. We are thrilled to welcome KKR as an investor given their significant experience working with eyewear retailers such as National Vision and 1-800 Contacts," said Peyush Bansal, chief executive officer of Lenskart.

