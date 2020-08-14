Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >KKR, L&T Finance sell part of their stakes in CG Power
KKR and L&T Finance Ltd on Friday sold part of their shareholding in CG Power and Industrial Solutions for over 63 crore, through open market transactions

KKR, L&T Finance sell part of their stakes in CG Power

1 min read . 10:40 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

The two firms sold over 46.6 million shares in CG Power for a total of 63 crore via open-market transactions

Private equity giant KKR and L&T Finance Ltd on Friday pared their stakes in CG Power and Industrial Solutions for a total of over 63 crore through open-market transactions.

Private equity giant KKR and L&T Finance Ltd on Friday pared their stakes in CG Power and Industrial Solutions for a total of over 63 crore through open-market transactions.

As per the bulk deal data available on National Stock Exchange, L&T Finance, KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II and KKR India Financial Services sold over 46.6 million shares, or approximately 7.5%, of CG Power.

As per the bulk deal data available on National Stock Exchange, L&T Finance, KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II and KKR India Financial Services sold over 46.6 million shares, or approximately 7.5%, of CG Power.

L&T Finance sold at an average price of 14.25 per share, totalling 13.53 crore, while KKR India sold at an average price of 13.57 per share, totalling 49.6 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, L&T Finance and KKR India held 9.99% and 10.01% respectively in the company.

The partial stake sale comes at a time when CG Power has found a new investor.

In August last year, CG Power had said advances to related and unrelated parties and the Avantha Group may have been potentially understated by 1,990.36 crore and 2,806.63 crore, respectively. The board had said certain assets of the company were purportedly provided as collateral without due authority and that the company was made a co-borrower and/or guarantor for enabling ostensibly unrelated third parties to obtain loans without due authorization. Following these revelations, the company’s board had removed promoter Gautam Thapar from the chairman’s post.

On 7 August, the company informed stock exchanges that Murugappa Group-led Tube Investments of India Ltd agreed to invest 700 crore in the company for a 56% stake. However, lenders to CG Power are now seeking better bids for the company under the Swiss Challenge method, Mint had reported on Wednesday.

