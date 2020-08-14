KKR, L&T Finance sell part of their stakes in CG Power

In August last year, CG Power had said advances to related and unrelated parties and the Avantha Group may have been potentially understated by ₹1,990.36 crore and ₹2,806.63 crore, respectively. The board had said certain assets of the company were purportedly provided as collateral without due authority and that the company was made a co-borrower and/or guarantor for enabling ostensibly unrelated third parties to obtain loans without due authorization. Following these revelations, the company’s board had removed promoter Gautam Thapar from the chairman’s post.