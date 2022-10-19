KKR looks to sell renewable energy platform Virescent

“The portfolio benefits from a diversified presence in seven states and at different locations within these states. This reduces generation risk, as reflected in the plant load factor that has consistently exceeded or has been broadly in line with the P90 value at the portfolio level; PLF in FY20 and FY21 was broadly in line with P90 PLF of around 16.5%. The PLF stood at 16.4% in FY22, despite inverter and transformer issues in few assets and lower irradiance, amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra," Crisil said.