OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  KKR makes $12 billion bid to take Telecom Italia private

US private equity giant KKR & Co. Inc. has made a 10.8 billion euro (US$12 billion) offer to purchase Telecom Italia SpA -- Italy’s largest phone company -- and take it private.

In a statement Sunday, Telecom Italia’s board of directors said KKR (KKR) made a preliminary, nonbinding offer of 50.5 euro cents per share, about a 46% premium to Friday’s closing price.

The board called KKR’s bid “friendly," and said it met Sunday to discuss the proposal, which would require approval by Telecom Italia’s directors, as well as the Italian government.

The takeover plan could face opposition from Vivendi SE , the telecom’s largest shareholder.

Telecom Italia shares have sunk 22% over the past six months, and have lost about half their value over the past five years.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout