KKR may bid for Zydus family’s clinical research biz Cliantha

KKR may bid for Zydus family’s clinical research biz Cliantha2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:03 AM IST
MUMBAI :KKR & Co. is weighing a bid for Cliantha Research, the clinical research organization (CRO) owned by Pankaj Patel and family, the promoters of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, two people familiar with the development said.
The asking price for the asset is said to be in the range of $200 million, Mint reported in May. Investment bank Moelis & Co. is managing the sale process on behalf of the Patel family, as Cliantha is not part of the publicly traded Zydus Lifesciences.
A KKR spokesperson declined to comment.
In an April roundtable with reporters, KKR’s top executives said they expect to significantly build up their pharma and healthcare portfolio in India.
“We are very active in healthcare. If you look at our pipeline today, I would say 40% of the current pipeline would be healthcare services and/or pharmaceuticals," KKR’s India chief executive Gaurav Trehan had told reporters.
Spokespeople for Moelis and the Patel family did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
CROs conduct studies and manage drug trials for pharmaceutical companies, with some also providing manufacturing services.
Established in 2004, Cliantha specializes in early-phase (bioavailability/bioequivalence) clinical studies, which compare the efficacy of two different drug formulations. The company also offers a range of other services, including first-in-man, late-phase research, respiratory, tobacco, dermatology, and consumer research, according to its website.
In November, the Cliantha board approved a buyback proposal of up to ₹40 crore, according to regulatory filings. In 2005, Cliantha acquired Karmic Life Sciences, a company offering clinical trial management, clinical data management, and biostatistics services.
Cliantha Research’s net sales rose 57% to ₹499.1 crore for the year ended 31 March 2022 from ₹317.1 crore in the previous fiscal year. Operating profit surged 79% to about ₹145 crore from ₹81 crore, according to data platform VCCEdge, which is owned by HT Media Ltd, the publisher of Mint.
Cliantha has offices in the US and Canada, in addition to Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Noida in India, according to its website.
According to a May study by PwC and the US-India Chamber of Commerce, India is emerging as a destination for clinical trials.
The report said India’s contribution to global clinical trials has averaged about 4% per year from 2010 to 2022. But it said India’s top 20 pharma-sponsored trials had increased by 10% since 2023.
“Regulatory reforms post-2013 and the seminal New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules of 2019 have streamlined the approval processes, reduced the timelines by 30-40%, and introduced several exemptions and provisions to improve the overall efficiency of conducting clinical trials. The overall awareness and training of investigators and ethical committee members for clinical trials is growing, led primarily by several initiatives from the government. Also, covid-19 served as an inflection point to increase awareness of the significance of clinical trials in India," the report added.