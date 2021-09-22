KKR may sell 60%  stake in Ramky for $1 billion

“There are at least four large global investors who are willing to invest in Ramky Enviro. Temasek Holdings and Brookfield Asset Management are in talks to buy a chunk of KKR’s stake in Ramky. Additionally, two other marquee private equity firms may also come in as new investors. The current discussion pegs the proposed transaction at around $1 billion for KKR’s entire stake," the second person said.

