KKR & Co. appointed a new chief for its private equity business in India as Sanjay Nayar, who set up shop in the South Asian country more than a decade ago, will become chairman for the buyout firm in the nation.

Nayar, currently chief executive officer for India, will take on the role to “advise and assist" business in the country, KKR said in a statement Monday. The transition will take effect Dec. 31. Gaurav Trehan, who joined from TPG Capital, is the new head of its private equity business in the country.

Trehan left TPG in May as he was set to join KKR, Bloomberg News had reported at the time. He spent more than 15 years at the firm and was most recently a partner. Before TPG, he worked in the mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring department of Morgan Stanley with a focus on the technology sector.

KKR has been investing in India since 2006, and Nayar joined in 2009 when the buyout firm set up its office in Mumbai. KKR has invested more than $5.8 billion in private equity in India through Sept. 30, and $10 billion across assets including credit, infrastructure and real estate.

