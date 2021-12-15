KKR & Co. is nearing a deal to buy a 10% stake in Shriram Capital Ltd.’s general insurance unit for about 18 billion rupees ($237 million), according to people familiar with the matter, as the Indian financial group embarks on a complex restructuring.

The Chennai-based Shriram Group is selling the stake in Shriram General Insurance Co. ahead of a potential initial public offering that could take place as soon as 2022, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The deal may be announced as early as next week, they said.

Details of the transaction such as the timing could change depending on regulatory hurdles, the people said. A representative for KKR declined to comment while a representative for Shriram Capital didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes as Shriram Group is merging two of its listed units to create the largest shadow lender to consumers in the country, the company said. Shriram Capital will separate its general insurance, financial services and life insurance businesses as part of the restructuring.

India is expected to see more insurance company transactions, spurred by the government’s move earlier this year to increase the limit on foreign investment in the sector, as well as increased demand for medical and life coverage after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the country. South Africa’s Sanlam Ltd. holds about a 23% stake in Shriram General, the company’s website shows.

Buying a stake in Shriram General would add to KKR’s $7 billion worth of equity investments in the South Asian nation, according to a press release. A deal would be the firm’s second bet this year on India’s financial services sector after joining a consortium investing $234 million in non-bank lender Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. in March, according to a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

