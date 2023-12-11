The race hots up for Aster DM's India business
Summary
- Aster DM Healthcare sold its gulf business last month to Fajr Capital and the Moopens, the founding family of Aster DM.
MUMBAI : Private equity (PE) firm KKR & Co., Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) and Blackstone-backed Care Hospitals have submitted non-binding term sheets to acquire a stake in the Indian business of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, two people aware of the matter said. One of the two people said Hong Kong-based investment firm BPEA EQT has also presented a term sheet.