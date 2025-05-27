Mint Exclusive: KKR eyes its largest Asia infra fund topping $9 bn, India to corner a big slice
Mansi Verma , Dipti Sharma 5 min read 27 May 2025, 05:00 AM IST
SummaryIndia could account for nearly a third of the new fund as global investors double down on infrastructure bets in the region’s fastest-growing market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) is raising its third and largest-ever Asia infrastructure fund that could top $9 billion, said three people familiar with the matter, with a large share going to India's expanding road and energy to logistics networks.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story