KKR picks minority stake in BookMyShow

Global investment firm KKR will acquire a minority stake in BookMyShow, as the entertainment and ticketing platform seeks to scale its live entertainment business and expand beyond its core movie-ticketing operations.
Funds managed by KKR will pick the stake under definitive agreements signed with BookMyShow, the companies said on Wednesday. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial adviser to BookMyShow, while Trilegal acted as its legal adviser. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.
KKR’s investment adds another large institutional investor to BookMyShow’s shareholder base. Its existing investors include Network18, part of Reliance Industries Ltd, Accel, Elevation Capital, Stripes Group and TPG.
The investment is aimed at supporting BookMyShow’s next phase of growth, particularly in live entertainment, while helping it deepen its full-stack offering across India.
The investment comes as BookMyShow has evolved from an online movie-ticketing platform into a broader entertainment business spanning movies, live events and experiences.
Its live entertainment division, BookMyShow Live, operates across the value chain, including talent and intellectual property acquisition, production, promotion, partnerships and audience development.
In recent years, the company has brought a range of international artists and large-scale productions to India, including Lollapalooza India, U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour, the NBA’s debut games in India, Disney’s Aladdin and Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR. It has also worked with international artists including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, Linkin Park, John Mayer, Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone and Justin Bieber.
According to a research report by IMARC Group, the global online event-ticketing market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.62% between 2026 and 2034.
BookMyShow was launched in 2007 and is owned and operated by Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, which was founded in 1999. The company is present in more than 700 towns and cities in India and works with partners across the entertainment industry.
Over time, BookMyShow has expanded beyond movie tickets across more than 7,000 screens into live entertainment, including music concerts, theatrical productions and sports. It also operates BookMyShow Stream, a transactional video-on-demand platform, alongside its cinema and live entertainment businesses.
According to Tracxn, Bigtree Entertainment has raised at least $224.5 million across disclosed funding rounds since 2012. Its funding includes $18 million in 2012, $25 million in 2014, $81.5 million in 2016 and $100 million in 2018, while a Series D round in December 2019 was undisclosed. Investors across the rounds include Accel, Elevation Capital, Stripes, Jungle Ventures, TPG and Navis Capital Partners, among others.
BookMyShow’s revenue rose 30.7% to ₹1,869.3 crore in FY25 from ₹1,429.9 crore in FY24, according to Tracxn data. Net profit increased 77.1% to ₹192.4 crore in FY25 from ₹108.6 crore a year earlier.