MUMBAI: American private equity giant KKR on Tuesday said it has reached the final close of its latest Asia-focused private equity fund, KKR Asian Fund IV, with a corpus of $15 billion.

KKR will invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital alongside fund investors through the firm and its employees’ commitments, a statement said.

In January, KKR had announced the final closings of its inaugural pan-regional infrastructure and real estate funds – the $3.9 billion Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors Fund and $1.7 billion Asia Real Estate Partners Fund.

“India is an important part of KKR’s Asia Pacific investment strategy across all our asset classes. The country’s dynamic population and strong economic fundamentals are fueling the growth of India’s innovative and disruptive homegrown companies. The successful close of Asian Fund IV further enhances our ability to bring KKR’s trusted partnership approach, global network and deep industry expertise to Indian entrepreneurs, founders and management teams as they position their businesses to capture the opportunities locally and overseas," said Gaurav Trehan, partner at KKR India.

Through the Asian Fund IV, KKR plans to pursue opportunities stemming from rising consumption and urbanisation trends, as well as corporate carve-outs, spin-offs, and consolidation as companies look to optimise their portfolios.

KKR claims that its Asian Fund IV is currently the largest private equity fund dedicated to investing in the Asia Pacific region.

KKR launched its Asia Pacific platform in 2005, and today has over $30 billion in assets under management in the region across strategies, including private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and credit. KKR’s Asia Pacific Private Equity portfolio currently includes investments in approximately 60 companies in 11 countries across the region.

