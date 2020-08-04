KKR raises record $16 billion with Asia Funds driving demand

KKR raises record $16 billion with Asia Funds driving demand1 min read . 10:17 PM IST
KKR & Co attracted a record amount of cash in the second quarter as investors looked to capitalize on the turmoil unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
KKR & Co attracted a record amount of cash in the second quarter as investors looked to capitalize on the turmoil unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic
KKR & Co attracted a record amount of cash in the second quarter as investors looked to capitalize on the turmoil unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
KKR & Co attracted a record amount of cash in the second quarter as investors looked to capitalize on the turmoil unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The New York-based alternative asset manager raised $16.4 billion, it said Tuesday, surpassing its previous peak from the fourth quarter of 2017. The boost was driven by demand for buyout and infrastructure strategies in Asia, as well as real estate and credit dislocation funds.
The New York-based alternative asset manager raised $16.4 billion, it said Tuesday, surpassing its previous peak from the fourth quarter of 2017. The boost was driven by demand for buyout and infrastructure strategies in Asia, as well as real estate and credit dislocation funds.
Some private equity firms are bringing in money at a rapid clip amid this year’s market upheaval as investors search for yield. Blackstone Group Inc also benefited from a strong fundraising quarter. Private equity executives have been touting their ability to navigate the coronavirus crisis, and the industry is flush with $1.56 trillion of unspent money, according to researcher Preqin.
KKR rose 1.6% to $36.43 at 10:02 AM in New York.
KKR, founded by George Roberts and Henry Kravis, held $67 billion in dry powder at the end of June and has been one of the industry’s busiest dealmakers during the pandemic. The buyout giant is approaching $11 billion in capital for what could be a US private equity firm’s largest ever fund.
Here are KKR’s second-quarter financial highlights:
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated