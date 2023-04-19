KKR sees India, South Korea as sweet spots amid realty crisis

KKR sees India, South Korea as sweet spots amid realty crisis2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:54 PM IST
While markets in the US and parts of Europe are roiled by rising interest rates along with falling prices, India and Korea are holding out as stable spots with high occupancy rates, KKR co-chief executive officer Joe Bae said
KKR & Co. counts India and South Korea among stable commercial realty markets as concerns over the health of the segment mount globally, according to a top executive at the firm.
