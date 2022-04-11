KKR to buy 9.99% stake in Shriram General Insurance

Gaurav Trehan, Partner and CEO of KKR India, said, “Shriram General Insurance has been one of the standout performers in India’s fast-growing general insurance industry, and continues to build on their record by developing new capabilities, channels, and products to meet the growing needs of Indian consumers. We are truly excited to work with the Shriram Group and SGI’s high-quality management team to achieve their vision of serving their customers, and look forward to sharing our experience to take the company to new heights."