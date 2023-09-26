KKR to carve out RE Sustainability unit2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The private equity firm believes that removing the municipality business, which serves local governments, will make the company more attractive for potential buyers
MUMBAI : KKR & Co. plans to carve out the municipality business from RE Sustainability Ltd (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd) that it acquired five years ago, and sell the unit back to its original promoters, two people aware of the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message