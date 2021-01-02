KKR to float private InvIT in bid to house renewable assets

“KKR has started work on setting up a private InvIT under which all the renewable assets they are acquiring will be added. The plan is to shift the already acquired assets into the InvIT and, once they have added a significant mass of assets, they will monetize it by selling units of the InvIT to long-term investors, such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies. Investment bank Axis Capital is advising KKR on the structuring of the InvIT," said one of the two people mentioned above.