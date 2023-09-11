KKR to invest ₹ 2,069.50 crore in Reliance Retail, increase stake from 1.17% to 1.42%2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 08:12 PM IST
KKR to invest ₹ 2,069.50 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited at an equity value of ₹ 8.361 lakh crore; to increase equity stake from 1.17% to 1.42% .KKR’s follow-on investment in RRVL reaffirms its belief in the market opportunity and reliance retail's business model
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited announced today that global investment firm KKR, through an affiliate, will invest ₹ 2,069.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 8.361 lakh crore, which makes it among the top four companies by equity value in the country.