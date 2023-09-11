KKR to invest ₹2,069 cr in Reliance Retail, raise stake to 1.42%2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Global investment firm KKR is set to raise its stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) from 1.17% to 1.42% by infusing ₹2,069 crore through an affiliate. In 2020, KKR had invested ₹5,550 crore for the first time in the retail business, spanning grocery, consumer electronics, apparel, footwear, online commerce, and jewellery.