Home >Companies >News >KKR to sell $300 mn stake in Max Healthcare
Mumbai: American private equity major KKR is selling a 6.5% stake in Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, worth $300 million or Rs2,220 crore, in a block trade, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

KKR affiliate Kayak investments Holdings Pte Ltd is selling as much as 63.47 million shares or 6.57% of Max Healthcare at an indicative price range of Rs350-369.7 apiece, a discount of as much as 5.3% to the closing price of the scrip on Tuesday.

As of 30 June, Kayak Investments held a 47.24% stake in Max Healthcare.

Investment banks Citigroup, Jefferies and Kotak Securities are advising KKR on the transaction.

